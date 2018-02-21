Winter festival features student shows on Tuesday

Bangkok, 21 February 2018 – Visitors to the winter festival, being held in Bangkok, are enjoying beautiful winter flowers and spectacular cultural performances by school students.

Many people have continued to make their way to the winter festival to learn about the lives of people during the reign of King Rama V. Most visitors were dressed in traditional costumes.

Cultural shows featured on Tuesday night attracted many visitors. A shadow-puppet show performed by students from Trang province was among several performances that brought smiles to many faces.

Located to the east of the Equestrian Statue of King Chulalongkorn the Great is an outdoor movie theater. It is a place for people to reminisce about their childhood years when indoor movie theaters were not as ubiquitous as they are today.

The winter festival was initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn for people of all backgrounds to enjoy and learn about major events that took place during the reigns of King Rama V and King Rama IX.

The festival is open every day until March 11th from 10.30 am to 9 pm, but stays open until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Entry is free of charge.