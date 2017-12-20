Winter clothes and blankets given to people impacted by cold

Chanthaburi – People across Thailand have reportedly been impacted by the cold weather and gusty winds.

In Chanthaburi province, winter winds blew a roof off the provincial public health building, as well as toppling over 20 billboards and roadside signs. No casualties have been reported and local authorities are currently removing the debris to prevent traffic congestion.

The Chanthaburi Provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned local residents to exercise caution when leaving their homes, as big trees and large objects could still be knocked down by strong winds at this time. Fishermen have also been told to remain in port due to rough sea conditions.

In Nong Khai province, the Armed Forces Development Command has distributed winter clothing to local residents of Tak district, after temperatures plummeted.

In Phayao province, 4,000 blankets were given to the residents and soldiers of Ban Tha Wang Thong. Temperatures on the ground are currently at 15 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius on the mountaintops.

A high pressure trough is moving across the upper parts of the country and the South China Sea. Temperatures are likely drop further by 3-5 degrees Celsius.