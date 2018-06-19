Wildlife enforcement task force to reclaim encroached reserved forest

Bangkok – A special task force of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is in the process of reclaiming encroached forest reserves.

The Director of the DNP office in Udon Thani, Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn, recently led more than 100 officers from the Phaya Sua wildlife enforcement task force and related units in Bueng Kan province to reclaim encroached land in Phu Wua Wildlife Reserve, Phu Langka National Park and Bueng Khong Long Non-Hunting Area.

During their visit to a suspected illegal rubber plantation, the team came across 105 rai of land that had been encroached upon within Phu Wua Wildlife Reserve, along with two suspects, both government officials, who have also built permanent residences there.

The DNP office in Udon Thani is in charge of six northeastern provinces, including Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom.

It has identified encroachment of over 10,000 rai of reserved forest in these provinces and plans to complete reclamation by September 30.