Wild elephants invade farmland in Yala’s Than To district

Yala – A herd of wild elephants has reportedly been invading farmland in Than To district of Thailand’s Yala province and wildlife officials have been dispatched to inspect the area.

The chief of Kirikhet sub-district in Than To informed the officials of the invasion, suspecting that the herd, which comprises 3-5 elephants, came from Malaysia. He said that these animals have been in Than To for a couple of days, triggering fear among the locals.

The chief has already reported the incidents to the Than To District Office and the provincial office of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Security agents have been assigned to patrol the Thai-Malaysian border while volunteers and patrol officers are tracking the elephants in a nearby forest.