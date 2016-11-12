Whisky tycoon Charoen ranks the 95th on Forbes list of the world’s 500 richest people

Thai whisky tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is the world’s 95th richest man on Forbes list of The 500 Richest People in the World 2016 with a net worth of $10.7 billion while Dhanin Chearavanont of the CP Group ranks 171th with a net worth of $6.8 billion.

They are the only two Thais on the list of The 500 Richest People in the World for 2016.

The Number One of the list this year is still Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $75 billion followed by Amancio Ortega with a net worth of $67 billion, Warren Buffet with a net worth of $60.8 billion, Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim Helu with a net worth of $50 billion, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $45.2 billion and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $44.6 billion.

The Chearavanont family is ranked the second on Forbes list of Asia’s 50 Richest Families 2016 with a net worth of $27.7 billion while the No 1 on the list is South Korea’s Lee family which controls Samsung with a net worth of $29.6 billion.

The Chirathivat family ranks the 14th on the list with a net worth of $13.8 billion.