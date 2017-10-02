Welfare cards now usable nationwide

Bangkok – Welfare cards have become usable nationwide now that some five million eligible low-income earners in 70 provinces have already picked up their welfare benefits.

Comptroller General’s Department (CGD) spokesperson Oranuch Wainusit said that 1 October was the first day that welfare card holders under a state welfare program are able to use their card.

Welfare cards can initially be used to buy products at over 4,200 Commerce Ministry’s Blue Flag stores nationwide. Those who earn no more than 30,000 per year will receive a purchase limit of 300 baht per month and those whose annual income is from 30,001-100,000 baht will have a balance of 200 baht per month. For public transport, including both trains and buses, the welfare card holders will receive a monthly balance of 500 baht.

Currently, around 50 percent or five million of eligible low-income earners have already picked up their welfare cards in the 70 pilot provinces.