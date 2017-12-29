Welfare card user awarded 1 million baht under government program

Bangkok – The Ministry of Finance has for the first time awarded 1 million baht to a welfare card user as part of an effort to promote digital money usage.

Permanent Secretary for Finance, Somchai Sajjapong chaired the seventh series of awards to lucky winners under a program promoting the use of debit cards and welfare cards. First-prize winner Neng Kamjamras, a welfare card user from Kalasin province, was awarded 1 million baht. The ceremony also gave a reward to a retail shop operating within the Blue Flag program.

Somchai announced that on January 3, 2018, the Ministry of Finance will propose the second phase of its welfare program to the Cabinet. It will include a budget to help people who earn less than 30,000 baht a year and ways to better integrate the work of relevant agencies combating poverty.

He added that the ministry’s National E-Payment promotion effort has progressed satisfactorily with many citizens showing an interest in the availability of QR codes for payment.