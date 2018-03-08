Weather Bureau issues storm warnings in most regions; RID prepares for floods

Bangkok – The Thai weather forecasting bureau has warned Bangkok residents of possible tropical storms in the region, while the Royal Irrigation Department is preparing for possible flooding.

The Meteorological Department has advised that, from Wednesday to Friday, some areas in the North, the Northeast, the Central plains and the East, including the capital and its vicinity, are likely to experience thundershowers with harsh winds and possible hail storms.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities as storms arrive.

A high pressure system from China is expected to remain over the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea during the period 10th – 12th March, with southeasterly winds bringing humidity to the northern region.

The south can expect less precipitation, due to weakening easterly winds currently dominating the region.

Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department Deputy Director-General Thaweesak Thanadechopol has instructed personnel in all irrigation zones to prepare for floods. Officials should closely follow the latest weather updates and get hold of necessary machines and equipment such as water pumps.

According to the latest report, Thailand’s major dams currently hold a combined 54 billion cubic meters of water, which is 7 billion cubic meters more than in the same period last year.

Thaweesak pointed out that the four main dams along the Chao Phraya River, currently hold a combined 16 billion cubic meters, accounting for 67 percent of their total capacity.

The four dams are Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwai Noi Bumrung Dan and Pasak Jolasid.