Wearing helmets mandatory for both drivers and passengers

Bangkok – Traffic police have been instructed to enforce traffic regulations rigorously across Bangkok to ensure motorcycle drivers and their passengers wear helmets while on the road.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Jirapat Phumchit, said anyone found breaking the law will be fined on the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner added the goal is to have every driver and passenger follow the law by wearing helmets at all times.

He also claimed that 60% of road injuries and deaths were related to motorcycles, insisting that police are more concerned about road safety than collecting fines.