Weapons found in home of hardcore political leader,prompt investigation

BANGKOK, (NNT) Weapons retrieved at the house of a former hardcore political group leader Kotee network have led to an investigation into finding the owner, says government spokesman, confirming that the allegations were not staged by authorities.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has said regarding a raid into a house linked to a network of Wuthipong Kochathamakun, or Kotee, where firearms and ammunition were also found on the premises of the house, saying that the illegal items stored here pose a risk to society.

Officials must confiscate the items as evidence and conduct further investigation to find the involved persons. Possession of firearms, explosives, and ammunition is considered a crime against national security and will be prosecuted strictly by the government in the same manner as other similar cases, the government spokesman has said.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has commanded officials to proceed the with related operations accordingly to find owners of the disputed firearms, and to ensure all suspects are brought into the justice system.