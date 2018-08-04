Water level in Mekong River continues to rise

Nakhon Phanom – The flood situation in the northeastern region remains worrisome as the Mekong River continues to breach its banks, flooding nearby communities and farmland.

In Nakhon Phanom province, the high water level of both the Mekong River and Nong Kud Klao Canal led to an inundation of Tha U Thane-Non Tan Road for the first time in a decade.

More than 1,200 people have been affected by the deluge. Soldiers have been deployed to help local residents travel in and out of their communities.

In Beung Kan province, four districts namely Muang, So Pi Sai, Bung Khla and Si Wi Lai have been declared disaster-stricken zones after 3,000 rai of farmland and residential areas were flooded. Local authorities are now assessing the damage.

In Ubon Ratchathani province, 43 families in Khemarat District have been evacuated as the flood water rises. Local authorities have been instructed to assist people in need and monitor all waterways. More water from upper provinces is expected to reach the province soon.