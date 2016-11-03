Water condition improves from last year

There are 8,800 million cubic metres more water in the country’s 34 big reservoirs than the previous year with 11 reservoirs reporting substantial amount of water and 11 reservoirs with just enough water, said Mr Sanchai Katevorachai, director-general of Royal Irrigation Department, on Wednesday.

Only the Pran Buri and Bang Lang reservoirs have less water but the water level in the two reservoirs is expected to rise due to more rains in the upper southern region as the region is entering rainy season which will last 1-2 months, he added.

Water in Lam Takong, Lam Phra Ploeng, Moon Bon and Lam Sae reservoirs is less than it was last year, but cloud seeding effort by the Royal Rain-making and Agricultural Aviation Department coupled with low pressure have resulted in more rains, hence adding more water into the reservoirs.

The country’s four main dams namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Pasak Cholasit and Kwae Noi Bamrungdan now boast 5,000 million cubic metres more water than it was last year. Altogether the four dams have 9,700 million cubic metres of water which is more than enough for consumption, said Mr Sanchai.

The Royal Rain-making and Agricultural Aviation Department carried out 146 cloud-seeding flights for 26 days during October 1-November 1, resulting to rains on the 26 days in the lower Northeast, said Dr Surasee Kittimonthon, deputy director-general of the department.

Although the water level in Moon Bon and Lam Sae reservoirs has increased, the water level in Lam Takong and Lam Phra Ploeng remains lower than it was last year.

Agriculture Minister Chatchai Sarikalya has ordered the Royal Irrigation Department to adjust the amount of water being released from Rama VI dam in order to ease flooding in the Chao Phraya river basin.