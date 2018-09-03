Water Bank project 60% complete

Bangkok, 1st September 2018 – The construction of a water bank or an underground reservoir in Lak Si district will be finished this month.

On Friday, Bangkok Governor Asawin Kwanmuang, inspected the Water Bank project which is now 60% complete. The underground reservoir is connected to two canals namely Rang Au-Rang Kaew Canal and Bang Bua Canal. The water bank will be fully operational before the end of September. Its storage capacity is 1,000 cubic meters of water.

In the meantime, the Department of Highways is building pumping stations in front of Phahon Yothin Police Station and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. These stations will divert floodwaters into Bang Bua Canal.

There are four water bank projects in Bang Khen, Bang Khae, Ding Daeng, and Bang Kapi districts currently underway.