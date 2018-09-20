Wat Pho voted 3rd best tourist destination in Asia

Bangkok – Wat Pho in Bangkok has gone from the 24th most popular tourist site in the world last year to number 17 this year, according to a recent online survey by Tripadvirsor.com. The temple, the 3rd most popular place in Asia after Preah Vihear and Taj Mahal, is even more popular than the Great Wall of China.

Around 10,000 tourists visit Wat Pho on a daily basis to see the reclining Buddha statue. Many of the tourists are from China, South Korea, France, Germany, England, the United States, India and Russia.

A celebration will be held at Wat Pho from November 2nd to 11th to mark the temple’s 230-year anniversary.