Warning against waves and winds in Gulf of Thailand

Petchaburi – The Director of the South East Meteorological Center, Payao Muangngam, today relayed the second weather warning issued by the Meteorological Department for the Gulf of Thailand due to a high pressure front from China moving over the north of Thailand and bringing monsoonal conditions to the northeast and Gulf of Thailand.

Provinces along the Gulf including Petchaburi, Prachuapkirikan and Chumporn may see waves as high as two meters.

Gulf waters off lower provinces such as Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani and Narathiwat will see waves two to three meters high. Communities along the coast are asked to take safety precautions and operators of small boats are urged to keep their vessels in port until December 16. Citizens are asked to monitor the weather news and to follow www.songkhla.tmd.go or call 0-7431-1760.