Volunteers combine forces to clean up Rattanakosin Island

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has dispatched volunteers to clean up Rattanakosin Island in tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

More than 1,500 participants, including palace officials, military and police officers as well as members of the general public joined forces to give a facelift to the historic quarter of Phra Nakhon district.

The volunteers have now planted trees along both sides of Khlong Lod canals, painted the walls of Wat Mahathat, trimmed the trees and tidied up the roads around the BMA City Hall.

The activity was aimed at encouraging a sense of social service and selflessness in all groups of people as well as allowing them to pay tribute to the late monarch.