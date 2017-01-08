Visits to Grand Palace to be suspended on 20-21 January

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Visits by members of the public to the Grand Palace to pay homage to the late His Majesty the King will be suspended on 20-21 January 2017 to give way to the royal funeral ceremony marking the 100th day of the late monarch’s death.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck said all activities at Sanam Luang, including the people’s visits to the Grand Palace to pay homage to the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be suspended on 20-21 January due to preparations for the royal funeral ceremony.

Mourners’ visit to the Grand Palace will resume on 22 January. Facilities around Sanam Luang will be reduced from 17 cooking spots to six. No cooking will be allowed at Sanam Luang while the general public are advised to help keep the area clean.

Mourners are suggested to bring their own food and drinks while waiting to enter the Grand Palace and to not litter around.