Visitors make their way to Royal Crematorium on final day

Bangkok – Large crowds traveled to the Royal Crematorium exhibition in Bangkok on its final day on Sunday.

Crowds of people flocked to Sanam Luang to take one final look at the Royal Cremation exhibition of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Officials and volunteers were at the venue to facilitate the flow of foot traffic.

The total number of visitors since November 2nd is close to 4 million people.

The committee in charge of the event will start the removal of all structures in the middle of January. According to the committee, the number of visitors on Sunday was estimated at