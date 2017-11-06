Visitors flock to royal crematorium in Bangkok

Bangkok – Throngs of Thais and foreigners are making their way to Sanam Luang to take pictures of the royal crematorium of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

People from all walks of life are visiting the ceremonial grounds that now host an exhibition of the late King’s many projects undertaken to benefit the Thai nation.

Around 3,000 people at a time are allowed inside Sanam Luang and each batch has approximately 45 minutes viewing time. Visitors can take pictures of the crematorium, statues, and other components of the recent cremation ceremony. Selfies however are prohibited.

All visitors have been asked to conduct themselves in the most respectful manner and to follow instructions at all times during their visit.

The crematorium is open from 7 am to 10 pm every day until November 30. The government is currently mulling the possibility of extending the visiting periods in order to allow as many people as possible a chance to learn about HM the late King’s numerous royal projects and initiatives, Thailand’s traditions and culture and also appreciate the historical value of the structure.