Visitors continue to arrive to mourn HM the late King

BANGKOK, (NNT) – Visitors to the Grand Palace have expressed continued readiness to wait for their opportunity to pay their final respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Mourners from the across the nation continued to flock to the Grand Palace today with volunteer groups set up around Sanam Luang continuing to assist state agents in facilitating the mourning process. They reported mourners continue to express their determination and appreciation for the opportunity to enter Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

Many also took the opportunity to visit the “Yen Sira Proh Phra Boriban” exhibition that was set up on Sanam Luang. The showcase is divided into 5 areas; the nation’s grace, the righteous monarch, the great king, the people’s heart and 89 photos and teachings from His Majesty. It is open for public viewing daily from 7AM to 7PM.