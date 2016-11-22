Vintage Mercedes Benz case now in the hands of the OAG

The Department of Special Investigation has already submitted its case file regarding the vintage Mercedes Benz allegedly belonging to Somdet Phra Maha Ratchamangalacharn or Somdet Chuang to the Office of the Attorney-General.

OAG spokesman Somnuek Siangkong said the DSI, in the case file, had recommended the prosecution of Pichai Veerasitthikul, owner of a garage; Mr Vasu Chittipattanakulchai of CT Auto Part limited partnership; Mr Kasem Pawangkanan of Odd 89 Enterprise; Mr Methanan Nitithitiwong: Mr Somnuek Boonparapai and Somdet Chuang, the acting supreme patriarch.

Meanwhile, Mr Wongsakul Kittipromwong, director-general of the OAG’s special cases office, said this case was of public interest and, therefore, a team of prosecutors was appointed to consider the case.

He added that the team had asked four suspects, including Somdet Chuang, Pichai, Vasu, Kasem and Somnoek to show up at the OAG this coming Friday to hear the OAG’s decision regarding the case.

He noted that it would depend on the team of prosecutors to determine whether the suspects should be indicted as recommended by the DSI or whether the DSI should be told to acquire more evidence to tighten up the case.