Vietnam, Thailand step up political-security cooperation

HANOI,(VOV) – The ninth meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Joint Working Group on Political-Security Cooperation is getting underway in Bangkok from July 16-19.

The meeting takes place when both nations held a broad range of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1976-2016) and have sped up the action programme on bilateral strategic partnership for 2014-2018.

It is part of activities to prepare for the upcoming visit to Thailand by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in August. At the meeting, the two sides compared notes on regional and international issues that impact security in each country, while evaluating their cooperation in politics and security.

They affirmed their commitments to not allowing any individuals and organisations to make use of territory of one country to harm the other.

They reviewed the implementation of the joint working group’s working programme for the 2016-2018 period in combating transnational crimes such as illegal immigration, human trafficking, terrorism, money laundering, cyber crime and international economic crime, as well as cooperation in defence, law enforcement and justice, and other related matters.

A host of measures were proposed to deal with problems related to fishermen, fishing boats and other violations at sea in the spirit of humanity and the strategic partnership.

They also consented to organise the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Joint Working Group on Political-Security Cooperation in Vietnam in 2018.