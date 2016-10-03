Vessels warned to navigate slowly in rivers and klongs in six provinces

The Marine Department has issued a warning to all vessels travelling in rivers and klongs in Bangkok and five central provinces to reduce their speed and to stay in the middle of the waterways in order not to cause damages to riverside houses.

The warning was issued after water levels in the Chao Phraya river, other rivers and klongs in Bangkok, Ang Thong, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya and Samut Prakan had steadily risen due to northern runoffs, monsoon rains and high tide.

Violators will face a fine ranging from 500 to 5,000 baht and the skippers may have their licenses suspended for up to six months.

Riverside residents who come across vessels which do not observe the speed control or who navigate in their vessels in such a way that may endanger houses by the rivers or klongs can notify the Marine Department by calling 1199 around the clock.