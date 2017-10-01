Vehicles with temporary license plates to be registered in 60 days

Bangkok – Authorities will impose strict punishment on owners of vehicles with temporary license plates who may have failed to register for a permanent license within 60 days from 1 October, 2017.

Department of Land Transport’s (DLT) Director-General Sanit Promwong, said the DLT and the police will begin implementing strict measures against the long-term use of temporary license plates, with the vehicle owners being fined for failures to obtain permanent license plates within 2 months.

Violators found during 1st October – 31st December 2017 will receive notifications and fines at the base rate. From 1st January 2018 onwards, all vehicles must be registered with a permanent license plate within 30 days of acquiring the vehicle or face up to 10,000 baht in fines.

The measure will be taken until the new law to cancel the use of temporary license plate comes into effect. Vehicle dealers are yet to indicate the date of the vehicle’s transfer in the temporary license plate manual, as a reference for inspectors. They are required to make a monthly report to the DLT on the delivery of new vehicles to customers.

The DLT chief said the new measure is being put in place to prevent possible, unlawful uses of vehicles in crimes.