Vegetarian food festival begins nationwide

Bangkok – Chinese shrines and food operators in different provinces started distributing and selling vegan meals on Friday as the annual Vegan Festival got underway.

In the southernmost province of Yala, the local shrine of Yala City Municipality is offering free meals three times a day. Members of the public are welcome to donate money and food staples for the charity food project.

In Songkhla, Viva Hotel has put up a street kitchen offering zero-meat dishes for 40-60 baht per item. The campaign has been warmly received by residents and visitors.

In the central province of Nakhon Sawan, Governor Thanakhom Jongjira presided over the opening ceremony of the Vegan Festival at the local Chinese shrine of Nakhon Sawan Municipality. Participants were treated to a 20-course buffet.

Those observing the vegan festival said they planned to strictly forgo meat for 10 days as a tribute to HM the late King and for their own health’s sake. The festival continues until 28th October.