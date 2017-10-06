VAT remains at 7% for one more year

Bangkok –Value-Added Tax (VAT) will remain at 7 percent at least until 30 September 2018 to help with the national economy and help keep down the cost of living for the general public.

Deputy Revenue Department Director-General Patricia Mongkhonvanit said the promulgation of a tax cut law allows for the actual collection of the 7-percent VAT rate as a normal practice to last for another year.

According to the deputy department chief, the Revenue Department is obliged to collect the VAT at 10 percent, the rate which has been reduced by the law.

More information regarding VAT can be found on www.rd.go.th. Tax-related enquiries can be made at all RD offices, or by calling Hotline 1161.