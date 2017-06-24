Vassa Day declared as National No-alcohol Day

BANGKOK – The government has named Vassa Day to mark the beginning of the Buddhist Lent as the National No-alcohol Day.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a televised program that the government has named Vassa Day as the National No-alcohol Day, which falls on 9 July 2017.

Vassa is an important Buddhist holiday marking the beginning of the Buddhist Lent. It is the time when faithful Buddhists can focus on doing merits and behave appropriately according to the five precepts, one of which prohibits the drinking of alcohol.

He said alcohol might cause negative effects to drinkers, their family, community, society, and the country. Alcohol consumption causes health effects which affects the development of human resources, social development, and the economic development.

He encouraged the people to reduce, refrain, and quit drinking, as well as protecting youth and children from alcohol consumption.

The Ministry of Public Health will run campaigns to promote the reduction in alcohol consumption during the Buddhist Lent as a tribute to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.