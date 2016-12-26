Van driver fined 1,000 baht for peeing on a road in Hua Hin in broad daylight

A passenger van driver has been fined 1,000 baht for peeing on the road in Hua Hin resort town in broad daylight on Saturday.

Hua Hin police superintendent Pol Col Sitthichai Srisophacharoenrat said on Sunday that police had seen a Facebook video clip posted by Sittichai Saibua showing a man, believed to be driver of a passenger van shutting between Prachuab Khiri Khan and Bangkok, urinating on the Petkasem road in the middle of Hua Hin township and immediately launched a probe to locate the culprit.

The driver whom the police did not identify told the police that he was the man shown in the clip, but he defended that he was suffering from stomach problem and had problem with urinating.

On that particular day, he said he was driving in the empty van. He said the van was caught in heavy traffic congestion and he suddenly the need to urinate which he could not resist.

The driver however apologized for his improper conduct.

Pol Co Sitthichai said he fined the driver 1,000 baht for peeing in public and warned him not to repeat the act again.