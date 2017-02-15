Valentine’s Day observed across Kingdom

CHIANG RAI,(NNT) – Valentine’s activities took place across the nation today.

At Singha Park of Chiang Rai province, couples joined in an activity by boarding giant balloons set up as part of the ASEAN International Balloon Festival. The couples were allowed to register their marriages while airborne in the hot air balloons.

At the same time in Yala, sellers of flowers, dolls and other Valentine’s trinkets were seen set up on the province’s main road in the hopes of catching celebrators looking for roses and other merchandise. Red roses were being sold at 15-20 baht a flower and while they continued to be a popular choice, vendors pointed out sales were noticeably down this year.

Meanwhile, police in Khon Kaen province passed out pamphlets along with flowers to students expressing their care for the public. The pamphlets contain information on appropriate expressions of love and how to safeguard oneself from molestation.

Similarly in Saraburi, a combined military, administrative and police force was dispatched to suppress those seeking to use the holiday to engage in criminal activities such as drug dealing and brawling. They are to keep an eye on entertainment venues and places where adolescents congregate as most ill-wishers use the occasion of Valentines to take advantage of young citizens.