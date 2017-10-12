Uthai Thani launches aerial surveillance over encroached wildlife sanctuary

Uthai Thani – Uthai Thani province has conducted aerial surveillance over Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuary in the face of reported encroachment and lumberjacking.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Provincial Governor of Uthai Thani, Manrat Ratsukon, ordered for the aerial inspection aboard a helicopter of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) in search for any forest encroachment in the wildlife sanctuary, following reports of tens of thousands of rai of land being trespassed by lumberjacks.

The aerial surveillance found 75 logs of Aquilaria trees, weighing about two tons each. The evidence allegedly involved a group of Vietnamese lumberjacks illegally felling trees in the sanctuary in July and August. Aquilaria wood sells for as much as 10,000 baht per kilogram.