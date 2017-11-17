Uthai Thani ancient forest now open to tourists

Uthai Thani – Thailand’s Uthai Thani province has kicked off the post-monsoon high season, inviting nature lovers to visit Tham Prathun Wildlife Non Hunting Area in Lan San district.

The winter months are an ideal time for visitors to explore the Hup Pa Tard ancient forest, which is also the breeding ground of the shocking pink dragon millipede. The spiny and toxic creature was placed third in the world’s top 10 new species unveiled in 2008 by the International Institute for Species Exploration at Arizona State University. The shocking pink dragon millipede can be seen between May and November.

Other must-sees include a 50-meter-long cave occupied by bats, rare Jurassic-period plants, stalagmites and stalactites. Officials and local children are on hand to offer information to sightseers.