Use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 banned by three Thai airlines

Three Thai airlines have separately announced the ban of the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on board their airlines and in storing the phones in their check-in luggage.

The ban followed an announcement by manufacturer Samsung to recall all its Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after it was reported that several phones had exploded and caught fire during and after recharging.

Thai Airways International’s director for safety Prathana Pattanasiri said that for the sake of safety, the airline would like to ask for cooperation from all passengers not to switch on or to recharge their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones while on board a plane.

Also, he said passengers would be asked not to load their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in their check-in baggage which are loaded in the luggage compartment.

He added passengers were also advised to report to cabin crews if their electronic appliances heat up, get lost during in-flight or are accidentally dropped in gaps between seats.

Use of and recharging of Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones during in-flight are also banned on Nok Air and Thai Air Asia planes and passengers were advised not to load the devices in their check-in baggage.