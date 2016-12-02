US congratulates HRH King Rama X

His message reads, “I warmly congratulate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand on the occasion of the King’s ascension to the throne. I extend my best wishes to His Majesty for an auspicious and prosperous reign.

The United States deeply values our longstanding alliance with the Kingdom of Thailand. We look forward to building on an enduring friendship that began in 1818 with the first contact between the court of King Rama II and President James Monroe. In the ten generations since, our friendship has developed into a partnership and alliance of great benefit to our two nations.

As with His Majesty’s late father, the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, under His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun we will continue to commit ourselves to deepen and strengthen the bonds between us, and foster ever-greater stability and prosperity for both our peoples.

I wish Your Majesty continued health and long life.

Glyn T. Davies

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand