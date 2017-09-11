Upper North to hold third Unseen Lanna

CHIANG MAI – Provinces of the upper North are preparing to hold the third Unseen Lanna fair this month to foster trade in the region.

Chiang Mai Governor Pawin Chamniprasart, officials of the provincial community development offices and representatives of the Chambers of Commerce of Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and Lamphun have organized a press conference on the third Unseen Lanna fair at Khum Khan International Convention Center in Chiang Mai.

The fair, which will be held on the theme of HM the late King’s self-sufficiency philosophy, will consist of an exhibition of 12 outstanding self-reliant communities, a business forum, a display of industrial innovations and award-winning products from the One Tambon One Product (OTOP) project.

The event will take place from 15th to 24th September at the International Convention and Exhibition Center Commemorating His Majesty’s 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary in Chiang Mai.