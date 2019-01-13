Further upgrades to Thai fishing discussed now that EU yellow flag lifted

Bangkok – The Administrative Mobilization and Reform committee has discussed further ways to improve Thai fishing following the lifting of a yellow flag on the Kingdom by the European Union.

The fifth meeting of the committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan focused mainly on actions now that the EU has lifted its yellow flag on Thai fishing. Ways to improve Thai fishing standards, organize fisheries, maintain maritime resources and strictly enforce laws were discussed with measures considered including the setting up of a fishing management fund that would be used to upgrade fishing operations from the community level up. It was also noted that Thailand should use its status as ASEAN Chair in 2019 to push for regional measures that would better fishing across Southeast Asia.

The committee afterward discussed management of electronic and plastic waste, particularly how to inspect the origin of such waste, how to promote recycling and agency regulations to better manage such refuse.

On organization of the Khlong Ladprao area, the committee was informed work has progressed by 47 percent and Gen Prawit ordered Bangkok officials erect pillars to begin the construction of a dam, which would allow for work to commence on the Baan Man Kongproject.

The DPM also issued orders to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and other security agencies to aid farmers contending with debt. There are more than 2,299 farmers registered for assistance.