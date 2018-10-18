University discusses success in building road with para rubber

Bangkok – King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok has touted its success in utilizing rubber in road construction, in the hopes of supporting widespread adoption.

The project succeeded in constructing a six meter wide, one-kilometer long road using rubber mixed with dirt and cement. The road requires 12 metric tonnes of fresh para rubber or four tonnes of dry rubber.

University President Suchart Siengchin said that roads partly composed of rubber are water resistant and therefore less susceptible to collapse. The new formula can be used for dust-free roads and do not require an asphalt coating. Suchart said the formula is available at the university’s Science and Technology Research Institute for widespread adoption, which would help support the Thai rubber industry.