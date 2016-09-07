Unicef expresses concern over violence in Deep South

Unicef representative for Thailand on Tuesday expressed deep concern over continuing violence in restive southernmost provinces of Thailand, particularly the motorcycle bomb blast yesterday morning in Narathiwat which killed three people, including a 4-year old girl and her father, and injured ten other people.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Thomas Davin, Unicef representative for Thailand said the organization was shocked and saddened by the incident, noting that schools must be places for learning, discovery and recreation for children.

“No children, nor any caretakers or education professionals should live or learn under of such attacks. All schools must become safe havens,” said the statement.

Unicef then called upon all parties concerned to do everything in their power to ensure that children are protected and no more children fall victim of violence.

Preliminary investigations into Tuesday’s incident show that a suspect drove a motorcycle and parked it in front of a small store across from the school in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province, police Lt. Col. Noppadon Kingthong said. He said the bomb was placed in the front basket of the motorcycle and was detonated remotely.

The targets were traffic policemen and people dropping off their children at the Baan Ta Baa School, Noppadon said.

In addition to the father and daughter who died of their injuries while being taken to a hospital, a 23-year-old man who was one of eight people hospitalized died of his injuries. Three of those hurt were police personnel and one was from the military, Noppadon said.