UN special assembly to honour HM the King

The United Nations will hold a special assembly on Friday at 10 am (9 pm Thai time) in New York to honour HM the King Bhumibol, said the Foreign Ministry quoting Thai ambassador to the UN Mr Virachai Plasai.

Chairman of the UN General Assembly will be the leader speaker to deliver a speech in honour of the King and then the floor will be opened to the other regional representatives to deliver speeches.

The Foreign Ministry said that this special assembly is for a special occasion and it is held once in a while.

All Thais are invited to witness this special event which will be televised live through the UN’s webcast http://webtv.un.org