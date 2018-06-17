Udon Thani launches campaign against football betting

Udon Thani – Security and administrative sectors in Udon Thani province have co-launched a campaign against football betting among students after the commencement of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

All police stations have set up special units to address football gambling and schools are being urged to closely monitor their students to see whether they are engaging in football betting. More than 300 members of public and civic organizations will also help administrative and security officials carry out anti-gambling activities in different areas.

The move is to prevent youngsters from gambling which is to blame for economic and social problems. The campaign is running from 14th June to 15th July.