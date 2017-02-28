Uber driver fined 2,000 baht for taking passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport

An Uber driver was fined 2,000 baht after he was caught taking two Japanese passengers at restricted area inside Suvarnabhumi airport.

The incident happened on February 22 but was just clarified by the airport director Saroj Duangrat yesterday after a popular tourism website ran the video footage of a Uber driver ordered to leave the airport area by guards after he was found waiting to pick up two Japanese passengers to Le Meridien Bangok hotel for 300 baht.

The action by the airport was strongly criticised, with most viewers saying Uber taxi service should be allowed at the airport as its service is better and price reasonable.

However airport director Saroj defended the airport guards saying they have performed their right duties while explaining that Uber driver was parking in restricted areas.

Besides his car is not registered for taxi service but private car which is illegal, he said.

The driver was later fined 2,000 baht by Suvarnabhumi airport police for driving taxi service with car registered as private car.

He added the airport has to tighten strict control on taxi service at the airport for security and safety of passengers to prevent illegal taxis from preying on passengers.

He said only taxis registered lawfully with the Land Transport Department and permitted by the airport authority will be allowed in to service passengers.