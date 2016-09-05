Two subdistricts of Bueng Kan under Zika watch

Two sub-districts in the northern province of Bueng Kan will remain under surveillance for the Zika virus while Chiang Mai officials are going door to door to raise public awareness of the infectious disease.

After a meeting with related officials, Chaitawat Niamsiri, Bueng Kan’s deputy governor, said a total of 96 Zika cases have been reported in the province. Of that number, 93 patients have fully recovered while three patients are still in intensive care. He said two sub-districts will remain Zika risk zones until declared otherwise.

Local officials have asked residents to eliminate all possible mosquito breeding grounds and are organizing cleaning activities throughout the province.

Meanwhile in Chiang Mai, public health authorities and volunteers are speeding up Zika prevention campaigns and raising public awareness of the mosquito-borne virus. Nine Zika cases have already been reported in the area.

Anti-mosquito sprays and other Zika-prevention measures have been deployed across the region.