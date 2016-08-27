Two South Korean phone scammers arrested

Two South Koreans who operated a call centre scamming operation in Vietnam and managed to cheat over 500 investors in South Korea of about 53 million baht of their investments have been arrested by Thai immigration police.

The two suspects, 31-year old Suk-woo Yang and 29-year old Sang-yi Yoon, were presented to the media at a press conference on Friday at the office of the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok.

Pol Lt-Gen Natthorn Prohsunthorn said the arrest of the two alleged phone scammers was the result of a co-operation between Interpol and the Thai immigration officials.

He disclosed that the two suspects and other accomplices who are still at large operated a call centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Armed with the information of potential victims they hacked from their banks, they called their victims to persuade them to invest in their businesses by offering high returns.

Over 500 people were duped and wired their money totaling 53 million baht to invest in their operations.

Last October, the gang closed its operations in HCMC and escaped to Thailand.

The duo were caught at an educational institute in Phaholyothin area.

Pol Lt-Gen Natthorn said the two suspects had been blacklisted to prevent them from visiting Thailand.