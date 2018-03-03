Two detained for false claims to winning lottery ticket

Bangkok – The legal team for two individuals charged with laying false claims to a winning lottery ticket say they will fight the accusation. The two have been remanded for questioning.

Investigators have transported Preecha Kraikruan and Rattanaporn Supathip to the Crime Suppression Division headquarters for detention and questioning. They have been hit with four charges: making false accusations, giving false statements, harassment and providing authorities with false information. They were previously questioned on February 28 for over 6 hours.

Preecha has declined to meet with the press but was noted as showing no signs of stress while Rattanaporn has been seen appearing fatigued and dismayed. Both are to be presented to the Criminal Court to hear a detention request but their lawyers say they will plead for temporary release and plan to fight the charges.

Among their visitors so far has been Kanokphan Muaksawai, who met with Preecha for approximately 15 minutes before emerging to tell the press he is not worried about the situation and that his lawyers have prepared evidence to assist in the case.