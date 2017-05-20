Twister strikes Nakhon Sawan, flood hits Lampang

A twister struck Nakhon Sawan province on Thursday, damaging dozens of houses and utility poles in Takhli district.

Nakhon Sawan Governor Thanakom Chongchira and representatives of related agencies visited residents in Takhli district Friday and assessed the damage. The storm that hit the central province damaged 27 houses and brought down 89 utility poles, causing power outages in the districts of Takhli and Tak Fa and a nearby district in Chai Nat province.

Takhli Provincial Electricity Authority estimated the damage to its infrastructure at six million baht and said it would take around three days to restore power supplies in all affected areas.

In the North, heavy rains triggered a mudslide and flash floods in several areas in Chae Son sub-district of Lampang province. Civil workers and villagers combined forces to remove a fallen tree and mud that blocked a mountainside road.

In the Northeast, days of thundershowers have raised the water levels of the Mekong River. Fishermen in Bueng Kan province have taken the opportunity to catch fish which sell for 200-300 baht per kilogram. Many of them are able to make 1,000- 2,000 baht a day.