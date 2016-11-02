TV and radio stations to resume normal entertainment programmes November 14

TV and radio stations can resume their normal entertainment programmes after the 30-day mourning period expires November 14.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said as the 30-day mourning period that the government has requested TV and radio stations, and entertainment venues to cease all entertainment programmes and shows, is to expire November 14, all these programmes could be resumed as usual again.

But the contents of serial drama TV series were up to the consideration of producers if they would be appropriate and timely under the current atmosphere, he said.

He said further that in case of musical concerts, organisers are advised to consult local government authorities on how much the show could be held.

If they remain uncertain, they are required to consult the Situation Monitoring Centre first, he said.

The centre will submit a guideline for practice to the government for approval before making announcement soon.