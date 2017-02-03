True Visions to close another 11 cable channels

True Visions has notified the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) that it will stop airing 11 channels after the cable broadcaster stopped broadcasting six channels last December.

Ms Supinya Klangnarong, one of the commissioners, said Wednesday that the 11 channels that will be blacked out include Discovery Science, BBC Entertainment, National Geographic, Cheebies, Discovery Kids, M, DMAX, EVE, Block A and Fashion.

Two of the six channels that stopped airing last month are HBOs and Cinemax.

Ms Supinya said that committee had not yet allowed True Visions to stop airing the 11 channels because the company has to submit its plan on how to compensate its subscribers who have subscribed to different packages offered by the company from three-month up to one-year and have paid in advance.

She said that the NBTC’s sub-committee would invite True Visions’ executives to explain its compensation plan on February 7.

As far as subscribers are concerned, they can lodge complaints with the NBTC by calling hotline No 1200, said Ms Supinya, adding that some claimed that they were not notified in advance about the shutdown of the 11 channels.

True Visions has altogether 3.8 million subscribers, including 290,000 subscribers of platinum and gold packages who have been affected by the broadcast shutdown of 6 channels since last December.

It is not known yet how many subscribers will be affected if 11 more channels are to be blacked out.