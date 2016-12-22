Truck driver on rampage hitting 30 cars in Bangkok

The driver of a six-wheel truck went on a hit-and-run rampage from Petchaburi through Thonglor and finally to Ekamai road, damaging 34 cars and motorcycles and injuring several people before he was arrested.

The truck driver who identified himself as Ekapote Yossiri, 27, allegedly admitted that he consumed crystal Ice three days ago. He said, on Wednesday, as he was on his way back from delivery pebbles to a customer in Saphan Kwai awai, he was stopped by police at a roadblock for driving on the bus lane, but he sped away because he didn’t have the money to pay the fine.

The driver smashed his truck into cars and motorcycles which blocked his way as he tried to escape from Rajprarop road, to Petchburi road, through RCA into another section of Petchburi road, into Thonglor and Ekamai roads.

Pursuing police fired several shots into the tyres of the truck, but failed to stop the driver from escaping.

The driver alighted from truck at Ekamai intersection and tried to escape on foot, but he was nabbed by several passers-by before he was sent to Thonglor police station.

Police found 1.39 grammes of crystal Ice in his body and said he was arrested four times in the past for possessing illicit drugs.

Ekapote was initially charged with reckless driving causing damages to the others’ properties, illegal possession of illicit drugs, assaulting officials and resisting police arrest.