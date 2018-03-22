Tropical storm reaches Thailand, earthquake reported in Kanchanaburi

Bangkok – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued warnings for people in all provinces to brace for tropical storms from Wednesday through Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, an area of high air pressure from China, which is now moving towards the North East of Thailand, will bring thundershowers, strong winds and hail storms to the upper region, the east coast and the central region including Bangkok and its vicinity.

People are advised to stay indoors as gusty winds can knock down large trees and street signs. They are asked to keep abreast of the latest weather reports.

Meanwhile, the Seismological Bureau has disclosed that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was detected in Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. No damage has been reported.