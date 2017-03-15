Tropical storm to intensify in upper parts of Thailand later this week

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned residents of the Northeast and North of Thailand to brace for a tropical storm this week.

The tropical storm will bring thunderstorms and hail to some areas in the upper parts of the country. The storm is expected to intensify later this week, as a high pressure system from China is now moving across the Northeast of the country.

The Central Plains and the East Coast will also be slightly affected by the storm. The temperatures across Thailand will begin to decrease by the end of this week, as westerly winds from Myanmar offset the high pressure trough in the northern and northeastern regions.

People have been urged to stay indoors and remain vigilant when leaving their homes, as strong winds could knock over unstable objects and topple large trees.