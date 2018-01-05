Tropical Storm Bolaven to bring rain in East and lower Northeast

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department has reported that Tropical Storm Bolaven is rapidly weakening into a low-pressure cell before making landfall in Vietnam, resulting in rainfall in Thailand’s eastern and lower northeastern regions from January 6-7. Bolaven is currently moving westward across the South China Sea at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. Farmers are advised to beware of potential crop damage.

Meanwhile, the lower south will experience some rainfall while waves in the Gulf of Thailand are currently approximately two meters high. Vessels have been advised to proceed with caution.